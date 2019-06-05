Pramila Jayapal Becomes First South Asian American Woman To Chair US House

Although Nancy Pelosi is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the majority party in the House periodically take turns to temporarily preside over the chamber.

June 05, 2019
Pramila Jayapal has become the first South Asian American woman to preside over House of Representatives.


Washington DC: 

Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington DC, has become the first South Asian American woman to preside over the US House of Representatives.

Ms Jayapal took to Twitter to share a clip of Tuesday's session where she can be seen presiding over the House as a temporary speaker. In the text that accompanied the clip, Ms Jayapal wrote that she was "beyond proud" to preside over the House and serve in "the most diverse Congress in American history".

Although Nancy Pelosi has been serving as the Speaker of the House of Representatives since January 2019, members of the majority party in the House periodically take turns to temporarily preside over the chamber.

Fifty-three-year old Jayapal represents Washington DC's seventh congressional district. As a member of the Democratic Party, she represented the 37th legislative district in the Washington State Senate from 2015 to 2017.

