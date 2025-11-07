"Evil Woman": Trump Reacts To Nancy Pelosi's Retirement

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called leading Democratic opponent Nancy Pelosi an "evil woman" after she announced that she would step down from Congress at the next election.

"I think she was an evil woman who did a poor job, who cost the country a lot in damages and in reputation. I thought she was terrible," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"I think she did the country a great service by retiring. I think she was a tremendous liability for the country."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)