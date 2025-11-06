Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi, First Woman Speaker Of US House, Announces Retirement At 85

"I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," the 85-year-old Democrat said in a video heavily targeted at her hometown constituents in San Francisco.

Nancy Pelosi, First Woman Speaker Of US House, Announces Retirement At 85
Nancy Pelosi, a towering figure in US politics and the first female speaker of the House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that she would be stepping down at the next election.

"I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," the 85-year-old Democrat said in a video heavily targeted at her hometown constituents in San Francisco.

"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative."

