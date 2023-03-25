Porsche Chief Divorcing Wife Because Of Her Dementia-Like Illness: Report

The couple got married in 2019.

The billionaire executive of the luxury car brand Porsche, Wolfgang Porsche, is divorcing his wife because of her "dementia-like illness", according to a report in New York Post. Citing the German publication Bild, the outlet said that the 79-year-old mogul finds it "impossible" to live with his 74-year-old wife Claudia Porsche, whose failing health has irrevocably changed her personality.

The Bild report further said that the business tycoon, who started dating Claudia in 2007 and married her in 2019, is said to have given these "drastic changes" to her personality as well as her illness as reasons for their split.

According to the outlet, Ms Claudia, a former adviser to the German government, has been unable to move without assistance for months. She has been dependent on her daughter and four housekeepers for round-the-clock care for the past two years.

The outlet further said that her soon-to-be ex-husband has recently been hanging out with his longtime friend, 59-year-old Gabriela Prinzessin zu Leiningen.

Mr Wolfgang Porsche presently holds the position of chairman of the supervisory board for both Porsche AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The businessman is the eldest son of former Porsche AG designer and CEO Ferdinand Porsche Jr and Dorothea Reitz, whose family's holdings are believed to be worth $22 billion. Porsche AG was founded by his great-grandfather, Ferdinand Porsche Sr.

Currently residing in Zell am See, Austria, he is the father of four kids, two of whom he shares with Susanne Bresser, a screenwriter and director whom he married in 1988 but later divorced in 2008.