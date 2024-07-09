Porn Star Jesse Jane Died Of Drug Overdose, Reveals Autopsy

Jesse Jane's boyfriend, Brett Hasenmuller, was also found dead at the scene. (File)

Adult film star Jesse Jane died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity in January 2024, her autopsy report has confirmed. Her body was found in a decomposed state, it stated.

The 43-year-old actor, whose real name was Cindy Taylor or Cynthia Ann Howell, was found unresponsive in her boyfriend's home in Oklahoma on January 24, 2024. Her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmuller, 33, was also found dead at the scene.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office performed the autopsy, revealing acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication as the cause of death. The report, released on Sunday, noted that Ms Jane's body was in a state of advanced decomposition, indicating she had been dead for some time before her body was found.

According to TMZ, the bodies were discovered after the boyfriend's boss requested a welfare check, leading cops to visit the residence. They were found dead, and their cause of death was suspected to be an overdose at the time.

Jesse Jane was a prominent figure in the adult entertainment industry, appearing in over 100 adult films and earning many awards and nominations. She began her porn career in 2002, signing an exclusive contract with Digital Playground Studio, where she remained until 2014. She later signed with Jules Jordan Video and announced her retirement from the industry in 2017.

Jane also appeared in mainstream TV shows and films, including Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge, Starsky and Hutch, Family Business, Entourage,Night Calls and The Bad Girls Club. She also featured in the CNBC documentary Porn: Business of Pleasure.