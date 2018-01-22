Pope Francis Offers 'Apologies' To Sexual Assault Victims After Appearing To Support Accused Bishop

The pope acknowledged he had "hurt" people by suggesting there was no "proof" against Juan Barros, who is accused of covering up another priest's abuse of boys.
"The day they bring me proof against Bishop Barros, then I will speak. There is not a single piece of proof against him. Everything is slander. Is this clear?" the Argentine pontiff said abruptly on Thursday when questioned by journalists in Chile.
The pope also shocked many by giving Barros a hug during his visit.
"I have to present my apologies because the word 'proof' has hurt so many victims of abuse," Francis said at a press conference on the flight back to Rome.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)