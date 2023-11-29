Pope Francis Cancels COP28 Trip To Dubai On Doctors' Orders: Vatican

Pope Francis has cancelled his upcoming trip to Dubai for the COP28 over health issues.

Pope Francis has cancelled his upcoming trip to Dubai for the COP28 climate talks after advice from doctors, the Vatican said Tuesday.

"Although the Holy Father's general clinical picture has improved with regard to his flu-like condition and inflammation of the respiratory tract, doctors have asked the Pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai", Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

