Pope Francis Calls On US President Biden To Foster 'Reconciliation And Peace'

Vatican City:
Pope Francis on Wednesday urged new US President Joe Biden to promote "reconciliation and peace" around the world after his inauguration in Washington.
"At a time when the grave crises facing our human family call for far-sighted and united responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom," the pope said in a statement.
