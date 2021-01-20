Pope Francis Calls On US President Biden To Foster 'Reconciliation And Peace'

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th US President in Washington

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged new US President Joe Biden to promote "reconciliation and peace" around the world after his inauguration in Washington.

"At a time when the grave crises facing our human family call for far-sighted and united responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom," the pope said in a statement.

