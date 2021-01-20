Pope Francis Calls On US President Biden To Foster "Reconciliation And Peace"

"I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom," the pope said in a statement.

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th US President in Washington

Vatican City:

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged new US President Joe Biden to promote "reconciliation and peace" around the world after his inauguration in Washington.

"At a time when the grave crises facing our human family call for far-sighted and united responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom," the pope said in a statement.

