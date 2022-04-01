Pope Apologises To Canada's Indigenous For Abuse At Church-Run Schools

Pope Francis apologised Friday for abuse committed at church-run residential schools in Canada, telling Indigenous delegations at the Vatican it caused him "pain and shame".

"I ask for God's forgiveness... (and) I join the Canadian bishops in asking you for forgiveness," he said after meetings this week with survivors from First Nations, Metis and Inuit aboriginal groups over a scandal that rocked the Catholic church.

