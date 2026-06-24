Police Find Drugs In Bag Labelled 'Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs', 2 Arrested

Two people have been arrested in the US state of Kentucky after a detective found suspected narcotics in a bag labelled, "definitely not a bag full of drugs". The two accused, identified as Tricia Croley, 51, and Damon Bennett, 48, of Williamsburg, were caught inside a vehicle parked in an employee area of a local business, at around 11:30 am local time on June 18 (Thursday).

Upon being questioned by the law enforcement, Croley handed the police officer a plastic bag containing contraband and a second bag containing tablets. She also allegedly provided authorities with an ID belonging to another individual.

"Laurel Sheriff's Detective Justin Taylor arrested Tricia Croley, age 51, of Williamsburg, KY and Damon Bennett, age 48, also of Williamsburg, KY. The arrest occurred after Detective Taylor observed an occupied vehicle parked in an employee area of a local business in southern Laurel County," read a statement by the Sheriff's Office

While searching the vehicle, Taylor found a black bag with the ironic label. Inside the bag, he found a crystal-like substance, a bag of a green leafy substance and several drug paraphernalia items.

"Detective Taylor located another black bag with "Definitely not a bag full of drugs'" inside the vehicle. Located in the bag were several suspected narcotics," the Sheriff's Office said, adding that both were taken to Laurel County Corrections Center.

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A check of Croley's Social Security Number (SSN) provided her correct information. She is now facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, and Bennett, who had outstanding warrants, was charged with failure to appear.

"The male occupant in the vehicle also had outstanding warrants and both individuals were placed under arrest and were transported to Laurel County Corrections Center without further incident," the statement added.

While Bennett was released on bail, Croley is expected in court on June 30, 2026.