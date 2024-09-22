PM To Address Huge Gathering Of Indian Community In US Today: 10 Points

PM Modi has already met some members of the Indian diaspora. After he arrived at Hotel Lotte Palace in New York, the diaspora members greeted with a dance performance to an Indian folk song, and chanted "Modi! Modi!"

"He has brought the golden age of India back. Modi ji is great... This is a historical moment for us to cherish," a diaspora member said.

An Indian community member whose painting PM Modi had signed told news agency ANI, "I met the PM today. It felt really good. The moment he saw my painting, he asked me where I come from. I told him I come from the Mithila region. The painting is based on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," she said.

PM Modi yesterday had three separate bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden.

At the Quad Leadership Summit later and others associated with it, PM Modi underlined India's approach of cooperation, contact, and engagement for growth with a variety of partners in the Indo-Pacific, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New York.

With the US, a special feature of the bilateral meeting was the return of 297 antiquities to India, a few of which were on display at Mr Biden's home during the bilateral meeting.

"In fact, the Prime Minister today referred to the Quad in a very, very evocative way. He called it quick unified assistance delivery (QUAD). The other members of the Quad said they finally understood what Quad signified and stood for," Mr Misri said.

PM Modi also mentioned that at a time when the world is ridden with tensions and conflicts, the coming together of these four Quad partners with shared democratic values is important for humanity. He said the Quad was here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement the efforts of the Indo-Pacific countries.

Among the major announcements from the summit was the Quad Cancer Moonshot, which is a groundbreaking partnership to address the challenges posed by cancer and in this particular instance cervical cancer.