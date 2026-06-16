'Banaras Connect': PM Modi Visits Varanasi-Inspired Exhibition In Slovakia

A glimpse of Varanasi found a place far from India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an exhibition in Slovakia showcasing artworks inspired by the city.

The exhibition, featuring works by Slovak artists who recently travelled to Varanasi, was held at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said he visited the exhibition at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava along with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The exhibition featured paintings and artworks created by Slovak artists who had recently travelled to Varanasi, one of India's oldest and most sacred cities.

"President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city," he wrote on X.

Calling it a "Banaras connect in Bratislava", PM Modi said, "Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer."

The Prime Minister also praised the artists whose works were displayed at the exhibition. "My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition," he concluded the post.

Five Slovak artists, Peter Pollag, Luka Brase, Stefan Kocka, Agnesa Vavrinova and Peter Zanony, visited Varanasi from June 2 to 9 as part of an artist residency programme, according to ANI.

The programme was organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) with support from the Indian Embassy in Bratislava.

"During their week-long stay, the artists are exploring the city's rich cultural heritage, drawing inspiration from its spiritual essence, architectural beauty, vibrant traditions, and everyday life," ICCR wrote in an Instagram post.

"The residency provides a platform for artistic exchange, with the artists translating their experiences of India into original artworks that foster deeper cultural understanding between India and Slovakia," it further read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Slovakia from June 14 to 16 as part of the second leg of his Europe tour, where he is holding discussions with Slovak leaders to boost cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, technology, and cultural ties.

On Monday, PM Modi was conferred with Slovakia's highest national award, "The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class)", the highest civilian and military state decoration awarded exclusively to foreign citizens by Slovakia.