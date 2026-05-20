PM Modi's 'Sambandh' Outreach At Indo-Nordic Summit In Oslo Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark at a joint press conference in Norway's capital Oslo, alongside leaders from the Nordic countries, has thrown up an unlikely talking point: 'sambandh'. Standing alongside Nordic leaders, the Prime Minister paused mid-remarks to dwell on the Hindi term, stressing 'sambandh' is not just a word but a sentiment.

He underlined its layered meaning - connection, relationship, and bond - before noting the same or similar word exists in several Nordic languages, from Iceland to mainland Scandinavia. "Today, I used the word 'sambandh'. In several Nordic languages, the word means connection… relations… a bond. In Hindi too, it carries the same meaning," he later said on X.

"This is not just a similarity of words… it reflects the closeness of our thoughts. Let us deepen the bonds between us in every field and make the India-Nordic partnership a model of shared prosperity, innovation, and a sustainable future," he added.

Experts indicate the Hindi 'sambandh' and Nordic 'samband' have Proto-Indo-European roots - 'sem-' meaning 'together' and '-bhendh' meaning 'to bind' - and are therefore viewed as true cognates with nearly identical sound and meaning.

Proto-Indo-European refers to the hypothetical prehistoric ancestor of the Indo-European language family that is considered the parent tongue of hundreds of modern languages, including English, Spanish, Hindi, Russian, and Persian.

Iceland Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir picked up on the remark. "This is such a purely Icelandic word and people will be very devoted to this language… because this is what they need. They need more 'sambandh' today," she responded.

But the word is not unique to Icelandic.

'Samband' is also present in Norwegian, Swedish, and Faroese - the language spoken in the Faroe Islands - carrying similar meanings such as 'connection', 'relation', and 'union'. Danish leans on other terms for linkage but retains the 'sam-' root that conveys togetherness, a resemblance experts say predates modern nation-states by millennia.

Meanwhile, at the third India-Nordic Summit, the Prime Minister lauded expanding research and innovation linkages and positioned shared values at the heart of a growing partnership. In a joint statement following the summit, PM Modi underscored the importance of skill development and seamless talent mobility in unlocking new economic opportunities.

Leaders of all five Nordic nations - Iceland's Kristrun Frostadottir, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Sweden's Ulf Kristersson, Finland's Petteri Orpo, and Denmark's Mette Frederiksen - attended the summit.

PM Modi arrived in Norway from Sweden as part of an extensive tour covering the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from May 15-20. Following the conclusion of high-level engagements in Oslo, he left for Italy for the final leg of his visit.