'BRICS Not Against Anyone': PM Modi's Big Message To West At Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for strengthening BRICS and transforming the "pyramid of privilege" that pushes the Global South to the "back row of decision-making", while seeking to allay Western anxieties regarding the grouping by clarifying that "we are not against anyone".

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this pyramid of privilege into a platform of partnership - one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every endeavour. To this end, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next summit," PM Modi said at the BRICS Summit that is underway in New Delhi.

Elaborating on the pyramid analogy, PM Modi said the current global governance structure keeps power and decision-making concentrated at the top. He also called for strengthening BRICS.

"While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top. At the same time, the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them," he added.

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At the 18th BRICS Summit, PM Modi told the gathering - also comprising Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - that the grouping has established its distinct identity but is not "against anyone".

PM Modi also said that member nations respect one another's perspectives.

"Friends, this year's BRICS Summit marks a historic milestone. We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of BRICS. In human life, reaching 20 years of age marks the beginning of a new phase of maturity and responsibility. It is a stage where dreams are joined by duties, and capabilities find a new direction. Today, BRICS too has arrived at its 'coming of age' moment. Over the past 20 years, BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage. We respect each other's perspectives and move forward through consensus. We are not against anyone; rather, we strive to move forward with the approach of taking everyone along," he added.

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The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after Putin drew a comparison between the BRICS grouping of emerging economies and the G7 of developed countries, underlining that BRICS contributes more to the global economy.

"Over the last five years, more than 40 per cent of the world GDP (gross domestic product) has been produced by the BRICS countries, whereas the contribution of the so-called G7, the Group of Seven -- I don't know why they call that the Group of Seven -- stands at only 29 per cent," Putin said on Friday at the BRICS Business Forum.

Putin's dig was apparently aimed at Western powers, chiefly the United States, which has publicly voiced its concerns regarding the grouping. Last year, US President Donald Trump went as far as saying that BRICS wanted to replace the dollar with a rival currency. He warned any member country with a 100 per cent tariff if it moved forward with the plan.

PM Modi today also exhorted BRICS nations to "translate our unity and consensus within BRICS into tangible outcomes on the global stage".

"For the next 20 years, we must work toward a new and ambitious agenda. This journey must begin within our own working systems. Since the BRICS presidency rotates every year, our institutional momentum should not be disrupted because of it. Therefore, I propose the establishment of a 'BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism'," he added.

The Prime Minister also called for reform of the United Nations Security Council.

"In formulating this roadmap, we must focus on three key aspects: Representation, Responsiveness, and Rule-making. Regarding representation, I would like to state that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed. Negotiations on this matter must be linked to a definite timeframe and clear outcomes. Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today's economic realities. Countries that drive global economic growth should also play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance," he said.