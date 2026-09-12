Middle East War "Doesn't Serve World's Interests": Xi Jinping At BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping commented on the war in the Middle East at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, saying the conflict does not serve the common interests of the international community.

"China is willing to work with fellow BRICS members to play its due role in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region. The war has caused serious harm to people across the region and does not serve the common interest of the international community," Chinese state media quoted him as saying at the BRICS summit.

He stated that BRICS nations should reject all forms of protectionism.

"We should support the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core and reject all forms of protectionism," Xi said.

He urged member nations to oppose any violation of sovereignty.

Xi Jinping, who was in India after a seven-year gap, urged BRICS countries to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and proposed an initiative to advance new industrialisation using this novel technology.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs, the Chinese President urged BRICS nations to oppose arbitrary tariffs and reject all forms of protectionism.

Also read: 'BRICS Not Against Anyone': PM Modi's Big Message To West At Summit

Xi Jinping Calls BRICS Leading Group Of Global South

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chinese President called the bloc a "leading group" in the Global South and a model of self-reliance among emerging and developing countries that should promote innovation-driven development.

Before Xi's address, PM Modi had also called for strengthening the BRICS grouping and for global reform.

"While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top. At the same time, the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them," said the Prime Minister.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this pyramid of privilege into a platform of partnership - one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every endeavour. To this end, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next summit," he added.

Xi-Modi Bilateral

Xi Jinping arrived on Saturday afternoon at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit 2026, chaired by India. PM Modi welcomed him.

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting this evening on the sidelines of the summit.

The two leaders are expected to touch upon topics like bilateral trade and investment issues, with a special focus on India's large trade deficit with China. They are also expected to talk about border issues and further normalisation of ties.