PM Modi's 3-Day Thailand, Sri Lanka Visit: What's On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Thailand, where he will attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. He will then visit Sri Lanka for two days, which follows Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in December.

Here are the key highlights of his upcoming two-nation visit: Upon arrival in Thailand, PM Modi will be given a grand welcome by the Indian community in Thailand. He is scheduled to meet his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Government House, where he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome. On Friday, he will attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit. Along with leaders from Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, and leaders from Thailand, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, PM Modi will oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation. The grouping is also expected to adopt the Bangkok Vision 2030. The vision document seeks to set a clear direction and goals for BIMSTEC cooperation, identify key priorities for achieving these goals, promote BIMSTEC as a region of peace, stability and economic sustainability, and enhance cooperation on adaptation to mitigate the impacts of climate change. In his departure statement, PM Modi highlighted that India's North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC due to its geographical location. PM Modi will call on Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, and Queen Suthida. He will visit Wat Pho, one of the top six temples in Thailand that is famous for its massive reclining Buddha statue. Besides the gigantic reclining Buddha, the temple is well known for numerous Buddha images all around it. It was the first centre in Thailand for public education, offering science, religion and literature courses. After his arrival in Sri Lanka on Friday, PM Modi will meet Mr Dissanayake to "review the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka friendship and discuss newer avenues of cooperation". PM Modi expressed confidence that these visits would build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening the close relationships for the benefit of the people of these countries and the wider region.

