PM Modi, Tulsi Gabbard Meet Hours After India Flags Khalistani Terror To US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tulsi Gabbard, the United States' Director of National Intelligence, in Delhi Monday evening. This was after she spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and he called for action against Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice outfit and its founder, Gurpatwant Pannun.

During their meeting the two also exchanged gifts; Mr Modi presented the US intel chief with a vase with Ganga water from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, which hosted the Maha Kumbh.

This is Ms Gabbard's second meeting with the Prime Minister in two months; the two met in February, when Mr Modi was in Washington, D.C. for a bilateral with President Donald Trump.

Then, Mr Modi and Ms Gabbard discussed ways to enhance cooperation to tackle threats like terrorism and cybersecurity, and "set the tone and vision for a stronger India-US partnership".

Before the sit-down with the Prime Minister, Ms Gabbard met Rajnath Singh to discuss a number of issues, including intel-sharing, to further deepen the India-US partnership.

This, in turn, was before she met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Both Mr Singh and Mr Doval, sources told NDTV, raised the Khalistani terrorist issue, with specific reference to concerns about anti-India elements operating from American soil.

Earlier today Ms Gabbard spoke exclusively to NDTV on a range of topics, including the bonhomie between Mr Trump and Mr Modi, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Houthi threat.

She also spoke about the situation in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday Ms Gabbard will address the Raisina Dialogue - India's premier multi-national forum on geopolitics and geoeconomics hosted by India since 2016.

Tulsi Gabbard is in India as part of a multi-nation visit to the Indo-Pacific that includes stops at Japan and Thailand, and focuses on "building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication" to achieve Trump's 'peace, freedom, and prosperity' objectives.

She was appointed as the US' top intel chief last month and, in this role, oversees 18 American intel agencies, including the CIA, the FBI, and the NSA, on a budget of nearly $100 billion.

