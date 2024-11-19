PM Modi Meets UK's Keir Starmer at G20, Discusses Tech, Energy, Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his UK counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday, during which he expressed eagerness to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security and innovation.

PM Modi -- who arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria -- has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the summit.

He also met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.

PM Modi said in a post on X about his meeting with Keir Starmer, "Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority." "In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology. We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," the prime minister added.

PM Modi also shared pictures of him greeting the UK Prime Minister and their meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

He also interacted with leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the summit's sidelines on Monday.

