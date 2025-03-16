"After My Recent Meeting With President Xi...": PM Modi On India-China Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on strengthening relations with China despite past tensions, insisting on dialogue over discord and cooperation over conflict. Speaking on the Lex Fridman Podcast, PM Modi talked about the "long history" of India-China relations and the importance of mutual understanding.

During his conversation with Lex Fridman, an MIT research scientist and host of a popular YouTube podcast, PM Modi said, "Look, the relationship between India and China isn't something new. Both nations have ancient cultures and civilizations. Even in the modern world, they play a significant role. If you look at historical records, for centuries, India and China have learned from each other. Together, they have always contributed to the global good in some way."

READ | PM Modi's "Not Time For War" Message For Putin, Advice For "Brother" Zelensky

PM Modi said that at one point in history, India and China together accounted for more than half of the world's GDP. He further noted that Buddhism, which had a big influence on China, originated in India, and played a key role in cultural exchanges between the two ancient civilisations.

"If we look back centuries, there's no real history of conflict between us. It has always been about learning from each other and understanding one another," PM Modi said.

Addressing the long-standing border disputes, PM Modi acknowledged the tensions that arose in 2020 following clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

READ | What Do You Like About Trump As A Friend, Leader? PM Was Asked. His Reply

In November last year, Indian and Chinese troops started patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after a gap of over four years. Patrolling was stopped in these two areas in eastern Ladakh for about four and a half years after the two sides clashed in the Pangong Lake and Galwan regions in May-June 2020.

"It is true that there have been ongoing border disputes between us. And in 2020, the incidents along the border created significant tensions between our countries. However, after my recent meeting with President Xi, we have seen a return to normalcy at the border," PM Modi said.

"We are now working to restore conditions to how they were before 2020. Slowly but surely, trust, enthusiasm, and energy will return. But of course, it will take some time, since there's been a five-year gap. Our cooperation isn't just beneficial, it's also essential for global stability and prosperity. And since the 21st century is Asia's century, we want India and China to compete in a healthy and natural way. Competition is not a bad thing, but it should never turn into conflict," he added.

The Prime Minister admitted that differences are natural, particularly between neighbouring countries. "Even within a family, not everything is always perfect," he said.

PM Modi stressed that his government is focused on ensuring that these differences do not escalate into disputes. "Our focus is to ensure that these differences don't turn into disputes. That's what we actively work toward. Instead of discord, we emphasise dialogue, because only through dialogue can we build a stable, cooperative relationship that serves the best interests of both nations."

A major breakthrough came late last year when India and China completed their disengagement process at the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh-Depsang and Demchok.

Following the agreement, PM Modi and President Xi held discussions in Kazan on October 23, where they agreed to revive various dialogue mechanisms to improve relations. This was followed by a series of diplomatic engagements.