PM Modi Arrives In Cyprus, President At Airport To Receive Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides to strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Canada and Croatia.

Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more.@Christodulides pic.twitter.com/szAeUzVCem — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2025

This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades.

"Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," PM Modi said in New Delhi in a departure statement.

While in Cyprus' capital Nicosia, the prime minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders at Limassol, it said.

From Cyprus, he will head to Kananaskis in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Following the G7 Summit, PM Modi will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

PM Modi said his three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)