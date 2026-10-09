Plane Damaged At Riyadh Airport After Houthi Strikes: Report

At least one plane was severely damaged at the Riyadh airport on Thursday, two sources briefed on the matter told AFP, hours after multiple explosions were heard across the Saudi capital.
The first source said at least one plane had suffered catastrophic damage, while the second said three planes were struck.
Yemen's Houthis announced three separate attacks targeting the airport on Thursday.
Stay Wary , stay tune ,for more Smoke POURS from Riyadh Airport after strike — reportedly hitting PLANE on tarmac Airlines CANCEL flights to Riyadh after Houthi STRIKES Lufthansa suspends flights until October 16, while Air India until October 10 https://t.co/jKxwOzg174— One man show + (@khaled14all) October 8, 2026
Videos circulating on social media showed smoke pouring from Riyadh airport. One plane was allegedly hit on the tarmac.
The video could not be independently verified.
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