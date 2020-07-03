'Plague From China' Should Have Never Happened: Donald Trump On COVID-19

Donald Trump called coronavirus the "plague from China" at during the "Spirit of America Showcase"

US President Donald Trump on Thursday morning once again attacked Beijing over the outbreak of coronavirus infection, saying the "plague from China" should have never happened but it did especially when the United States had just signed a brand new trade deal with the Asian giant.

"Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen. We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over," Mr Trump said at during the "Spirit of America Showcase" in the Grand Foyer of the White House.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump signed a proclamation making July "Pledge to America's Workers Month."

Meanwhile, several states are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases that public health experts warn could quickly worsen if states continue reopening.