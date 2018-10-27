Far More Devastating Than Originally Thought, Tweets Trump On Pittsburgh

Trump said the shooting appeared "far more devastating than anybody originally thought." (File)

US President Donald Trump hit out Saturday at what he called "hate" in America after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing and injuring several people.

"It's a terrible, terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country frankly, and all over the world," Trump told reporters as he left for a series of campaign events in Indiana and Illinois.

"Something has to be done," said the president. "When people do this, they should get the death penalty."

As local media reported the death toll in Pennsylvania could be as high as eight people, Trump said the shooting appeared "far more devastating than anybody originally thought."