Pics: British Royals Charlotte, George, Louis' First Day Of School

Prince William and Kate relocated from their Kensington Palace base in London.

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis- are starting school at Lambrook School in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor, BBC reported.

Headmaster Jonathan Perry greets the young royals at Lambrook School

For the past few years Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Thomas's School in Battersea, south London, and Prince Louis went to Willcocks Nursery School in London, PTI reported.

Now, all three children will be attending the same school. Their first full day will be on Thursday, BBC reported, which is the official start of term.

All three children will attend the £13,000-a-year private school

A single photographer and one TV camera filmed the Cambridge family which is an attempt by Prince William and Kate to protect the children from the public glare, BBC said.

This is in stark contrast to Prince Williams' days at school when a barrage of reporters and photographers even followed him into his classes.

The three children can reportedly stay at Lambrook until they are 13 years old

Prince William and Kate relocated from their Kensington Palace base in London to be closer to the Queen on her Windsor estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shifted into Adelaide Cottage, which has been dubbed as a "modest" home which is walking distance from William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's base at Windsor Castle.