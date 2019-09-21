Pak Airline Operated 46 Flights Without Any Passengers: Report

Apart from the 46 flights, as many as 36 Hajj pilgrim flights also operated without any passengers (File)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday.

According to the report accessed by Geo News, the airlines suffered losses worth (Pakistani) Rs 180 million by operating these flights without any passengers.

The report also added that no inquiry was launched despite the administration being informed of the matter.

Apart from these 46 flights, as many as 36 Hajj pilgrim flights also operated without any passengers, the report revealed.

The news comes at a time when Pakistan's economy is in shambles and the country also faces the threat of a blacklist from the Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Grappling with a debt-ridden economy, Pakistan has secured bailouts (including that from the IMF) to stay afloat. It has been warned by the FATF with repercussions -- which may include blacklisting -- if it fails to stop terror financing, amongst other things.

