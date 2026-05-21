Photographer Charged With Stealing From Bondi Shooting Victim

Australian police said Thursday they had charged a man with allegedly stealing from a victim during last year's deadly mass shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Fifteen people were killed in December when Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid, allegedly attacked a Hanukkah celebration in Australia's worst mass shooting in decades.

Among the dead was retired police detective-sergeant and local rugby club member Peter Meagher, who was on a freelance photographic assignment when he was killed.

New South Wales police said a 35-year-old man had stolen his photography equipment in the aftermath of the attack.

They said the alleged thief was also a photographer and pawned the gear days after lifting it.

He was charged with grand larceny as well as drug possession and will appear before a court in Sydney next month.

Randwick Rugby described Meagher's death as "hard to comprehend," while his family said they were "heartbroken".

Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the assault.

Son Naveed has already been charged with dozens of serious crimes, including 15 murders and committing an act of terrorism.

This month, a sweeping inquiry opened public hearings into the attacks.

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