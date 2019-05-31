Philippines President Kisses 5 Filipino Women At Public Event In Japan

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte met the Filipino community in Japan on Thursday. (File)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte kissed five Filipino women on stage during a speech in Japan's Tokyo, in front of his longtime partner, and said beautiful women helped him "get cured" from being "gay".

The 74-year-old leader was meeting the Filipino community in Japan on Thursday when he asked for women "volunteers" sitting near to the stage to kiss him to end the event.

The first woman giddily hesitated whether to kiss Mr Duterte on the lips or on the cheek, and opted for the latter. She then left the stage immediately, CNN Philippines reported.

The second woman appeared overwhelmed and close to tears at the opportunity, introducing herself as someone from Davao. She thanked the leader after the brief kiss on the cheek.

Mr Duterte pointed to the third woman, who went on stage after she was called. After the kiss, they took a photo together, with the President holding her hand, the report said.

The other women did the same while the media took photos.

During his speech, Rodrigo Duterte said beautiful women helped him "get cured" from being "gay", afterwards slamming his critic Senator Antonio Trillanes for allegedly being a homosexual.

He sparked a controversy in June 2018 when he kissed a married overseas Filipino worker in Seoul during a meeting with the Filipino community there.

Mr Duterte was on a four-day visit to Japan that ended on Friday.