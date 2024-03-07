At Least 8 Shot At In Northeast Philadelphia, Details Awaited

At least seven people were shot at near a SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 3 pm Wednesday (local time), CBS News reported, citing the police.

According to the Philadelphia School District, the incident that occurred at Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues in northeastern Philadelphia left at least seven injured.

Authorities did not confirm the ages of the victims, but at the time of the previous check, reported CBS.

According to Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), a Route 18 bus driving west on Rising Sun Avenue and St. Vincents Street was caught in the crossfire at Rising Sun Avenue and Loney Street.

WANTED for shooting 8 juveniles on 3/6/24 at 7300 Rising Sun Ave. Suspects armed and dangerous - do not approach. If you have information on these suspects -please call or 215-686-TIPS(8477) or 911 pic.twitter.com/cspPIL5LLv — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) March 7, 2024

SEPTA reported that no one on the bus was hit.

As of now, there's no word on any arrest or motive behind the incident.

Further details are awaited.

