Pfizer will buy biotech firm Seagen for 43 billion dollars. (Representational)

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday it reached a deal to buy biotech firm Seagen, specialising in innovative cancer treatment, for $43 billion.

"Pfizer is deploying its financial resources to advance the fight against cancer," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)