Pervez Musharraf's Family On His Health Amid Speculation: 'Organs Malfunctioning'

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is in a serious condition, his family said

Former Pakistan President and General Pervez Musharraf (retired) is in a serious condition after his health worsened in the last three weeks, his family tweeted from his official account, indicating "recovery is not possible".

Musharraf's family denied media reports that he was kept on ventilator.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family of the 78-year-old retired Pakistani General tweeted.

Musharraf served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008.

Facing charges back home for the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007, Musharraf has been living in Dubai for the last six years, where he has been getting treatment for amyloidosis, a disease that affects connective tissues and organs, inhibiting normal functioning.

The Pakistani military General in a coup snatched power from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999. The same year, Pakistani forces and terrorists occupied mountain areas on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the Kargil War. Indian forces pushed back the Pakistanis and defeated them at the end of the nearly three-month conflict.

In the years that followed, Musharraf was often blamed for the big military blunder in Kargil and backstabbing India, barely months after his country agreed to work for peace with India in a landmark bilateral agreement known as the Lahore Declaration, when Mr Sharif and his Indian counterpart Atal Bihari Vajpayee met in February 1999. The Kargil War broke out three months later.