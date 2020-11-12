People May Be Tired But Coronavirus 'Not Tired Of Us', Says WHO Chief

WHO Chief urged people to remain on high alert. (File)

The general public may be tired of the new coronavirus but should remain on high alert, the chief of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"We may be tired of Covid-19 but it is not tired of us. European countries are struggling but the virus has not changed significantly, nor the measures to stop it," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Paris Peace Forum.

