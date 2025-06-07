"People Have Spoken": Musk After X Poll On New Party Amid Rift With Trump

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Elon Musk has proposed a new political party called The America Party. A poll on X revealed that 80.4% of respondents support the idea. This comes amid an ongoing rift between Mr Musk and US President Donald Trump.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has proposed the formation of a new political party in the US amid his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump. Mr Musk conducted a poll on his social media platform X, which showed 80% of the people were in favour of the idea.

"The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate," he said on X. He later called it "The America Party".

Mr Musk had conducted a poll, asking people if it was time to create a new political party. "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?" he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

According to the poll, 80.4% of the people favoured the formation of a new political party in the US.

The poll followed soon after Mr Musk claimed personal credit for Mr Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. Once a prominent informal advisor to Mr Trump, the Tesla CEO accused him of ingratitude, saying, "Without me, [Donald] Trump would have lost the election."

The 47th President then responded on Truth Social, saying that he believes the government can save billions of dollars by ending the financial support and contracts it provides to Mr Musk's companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," he said.

The feud between Mr Trump and Mr Musk arose after the latter publicly criticised the "Big, Beautiful Bill," a massive government spending plan. The bill didn't go well with Mr Musk as it continued to support oil and gas companies but cut back on benefits for clean energy and electric vehicles, which directly affected his companies like Tesla and SpaceX.