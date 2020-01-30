People Confusing Corona Beer And Coronavirus, Reveal Google Search Trends

Searches for "corona beer virus" on Google have seen a spike.

Of the two coronas, one might give you a hangover while the other one can possibly kill you, but as it seems, a lot of people from across the globe probably don't understand this difference.

According to Fox News, the latest Google trends statistics reflect that searches for "corona beer virus" have seen a considerable spike in the recent days.

This made it quite apparent that people are getting confused between the coronavirus disease and the popular beer brand Corona.

The eastern European nation of Estonia currently leads the pack for "corona beer virus" searches with marked increase across all the continents.

Realeboga Mashiane, a twitter user, threw some light over this epidemic of ignorance by tweeting an image that clearly illustrated the difference between the two coronas.

Do not be confused...know your Coronas.



Corona the beer vs. Corona the flu virus. pic.twitter.com/4wFMiz0pA1 — Realeboga Mashiane®🇿🇦 (@Toscallo) January 22, 2020

Now it is rather safe to say that you can peacefully enjoy your pint without worrying about dying from acute pneumonia.