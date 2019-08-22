Pentagon Terminates Troubled $1 Billion Contract For Missile Defense

Pentagon cited design problems while terminating a program to develop a ballistic missile interceptor.

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it is terminating a troubled billion-dollar program to develop a ballistic missile interceptor, citing design problems.

The Defense Department said it would seek bids for a new version of the weapons system called the Redesigned Kill Vehicle, or RKV. The program was being led by Boeing.

"Ending the program was the responsible thing to do," said Michael Griffin, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

"Development programs sometimes encounter problems. After exercising due diligence, we decided the path we're going down wouldn't be fruitful, so we're not going down that path anymore," Griffin added.

The ground-based system was supposed to work by firing off a "kill vehicle" from an interceptor missile to defend the US against long-range ballistic missile attacks.

But the program suffered years of setbacks.

In December 2018, the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency concluded that "certain critical components" failed to meet technical requirements, said a Defense Department spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver.

Five months later, Griffin decided to suspend the contract and consider alternatives. The Pentagon finally concluded that the design problems were either insurmountable or too costly to fix, said Carver.

"Research and testing accomplished prior to the program's end will inform development of the next-generation interceptor, which will include a new kill vehicle," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.