Pentagon Successfully Tests New Decoy Plane In California

The US military has successfully tested a new generation of flying decoy that tricks an enemy's air defenses into thinking it is a US or allied aircraft, the Pentagon said Thursday.
Known by its acronym MALD-X, the Miniature Air Launch Decoy confuses enemy air defenses by duplicating friendly aircraft flight profiles and radar signatures, according to manufacturers Raytheon, who in 2016 won a $34.8 million contract to develop the technology.
In a statement, the Pentagon said developers successfully completed a series of flight demonstrations on August 20 and 22 at Point Mugu in California.
The decoy builds on previous MALD iterations that can jam an enemy's electronics.
