Pentagon Hires Man Convicted In January 6 Riot For National Security Job

A participant in the January 6 Capitol riot who later expressed regret for his actions has reportedly secured a position within the Pentagon office. The appointment has sparked debate within defence circles.

The individual, who received a presidential pardon last year, is now serving in a Pentagon office responsible for highly classified military operations, The Washington Post reported.

Elias Irizarry was 19-years-old during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. He has reportedly been hired as a political appointee in the Defense Department's Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict office.

The appointment has drawn attention because Irizarry, a former student at the Citadel, a military college in South Carolina, previously pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol and to other offences.

Questions remain about who specifically approved his appointment. However, Pentagon officials have publicly defended the decision. Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez said the department is proud to have him serving as a political appointee.

In a statement, Valdez said that Irizarry “is a qualified, patriotic young professional, and we are proud to have him as a political appointee.” Such positions are typically filled by the office of the defense secretary or by the White House in some cases.

Not everyone views the hiring positively. Michael Lumpkin, the assistant defense secretary for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict in the Obama administration, expressed concern that the move could undermine public trust in the Pentagon.

“The office he was hired for works with our most elite military units and on extremely sensitive national security issues. It used to be that any possible negative perception about a hire like this would prevent it from happening. Today, it seems fealty is often more valued than expertise, sound judgment, or a strong moral compass,” he was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

“To put someone so junior and new to DOD, and with such a checkered background, into such a sensitive portfolio raises serious questions for leadership," one individual familiar with hiring told The Washington Post.

According to reports, on January 6, Irizarry entered the Capitol through a broken window and spent time inside the building. Along with friends Elliot Bishai and Grayson Sherrill, he moved through various parts of the building, including private conference spaces and the Capitol Rotunda.

Although Irizarry was not accused of any violence, he remained on Capitol grounds for hours and later pleaded guilty to a charge of federal trespassing. He was reportedly arrested in March 2021. His legal troubles eventually ended after he apologised for his actions. President Donald Trump issued a pardon to him on Inauguration Day last year, shortly after beginning his second term.