"Pattern Of Persecution": Canadian MP On Hindu Man's Lynching In Bangladesh

Canadian MP Shuv Majumdar has called for an end to the "pogroms" against minorities in Bangladesh, demanding the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus for accountability. In a post on X, Majumdar wrote, "Religious minorities in Bangladesh - Bengali Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and others - continue to face targeted violence deeply reminiscent of past pogroms."

He referred to the "brutal lynching" of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu worker who was beaten to death by a mob. A chilling video of the assault went viral, showing hundreds of people exiting a garment factory, dragging Dipu onto the main road. He was seen being assaulted and was later killed. The mob then tied his body to a tree and burnt it.

Majumdar said that a "dark chapter is unfolding in Bangladesh" that echoes anarchy and atrocities that took place fifty years ago. He urged advocacy for "human rights, religious freedom, and accountability".

Another dark chapter is unfolding in Bangladesh, unleashing the familiar pain of generational trauma.



The brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das — a young Hindu factory worker beaten to death by a mob, his body desecrated and set ablaze from a tree — over alleged blasphemy reminds… — Shuv Majumdar (@shuvmajumdar) December 22, 2025

He highlighted that incidents such as "attacks on homes, businesses, temples, and places of worship; murders, sexual assaults, abductions, and forced displacements" have been taking place since the political upheaval of August 2024, with "hundreds persisting into 2025".

Majumdar argued that even though the interim government condemns individual acts and announces arrests, the "pattern of persecution persists, fueled by radical elements emboldened in the vacuum of stable governance".

The Canadian leader praised "brave Muslims" for standing against "violent extremists in protecting their neighbours" and also thanked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for "his unwavering moral clarity and strength in standing with all Canadian Bengalis".

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi last week. Hadi was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government.

Some of the protesters last week also trained their anger against India.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India "completely rejects the false narrative" sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," it said.