Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US Due To 'Strong Odour'

Passengers noticed the odour just before takeoff.

Passengers boarding a flight to Orlando were evacuated after a "strong odour" was detected on the plane. According to Fox Business, the incident happened when Frontier Airlines' Flight 1759 was set to depart from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday night. A video circulating on social media shows passengers jumping out of the plane - an Airbus A321neo - via emergency slides at Charlotte Douglas airport. There were 226 passengers on the flight and they exited the plane using the jet bridge and evacuation slides, the outlet further said.

One passenger was injured while going down the slide, and was taken to hospital.

On March 27, passengers evacuated #FrontierAirlines Airbus A321neo (N611FR) via emergency slides at #Charlotte Douglas int'l Airport after a strong odor was detected on the plane. The aircraft was still at the gate, preparing to depart for #Orlando.



🎥 ©Guadalupe Ocampo#F91759pic.twitter.com/G9lwxr2zWH — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) March 29, 2024

"Yesterday (Wednesday) evening as Flight 1759 was in the boarding process at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a strong odour was detected throughout the aircraft. As a matter of precaution, the captain issued an evacuation notice," Frontier Airlines told Fox Business on Thursday.

"Passengers exited the aircraft via both the jet bridge and evacuation slides. Initial reports indicate that no visible smoke or fire was observed," the airline added. "All passengers will be re-accommodated on alternate flights."

The airline apologised to the passengers and said it is investigating the cause of the incident.

One passenger told Queen City News that they first smelled an odour on board the plane before the lights went off.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox Business that the crew "reported the smell of smoke in the cabin" and it will be investigating the incident.