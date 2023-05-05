Passenger Makes Bomb Threat In US After Missing Flight

The incident happened at Las Vegas airport.

An angry passenger who missed his flight in the US was arrested after he claimed there was a bomb in his luggage, according to Fox5. The passenger was scheduled to board the flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Thursday, but missed it. He then made the threat at around 2pm at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, after which the police arrived there. The man had said that there maybe explosives in his luggage aboard the Los Angeles-bound JetBlue flight, the outlet further said.

"At approximately 2 pm today, May 4th, a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement indicating that his luggage contained a possible bomb on the JetBlue flight number 879 from Las Vegas," a captain with traffic services told Fox5.

The Las Vegas Police Department arrested the passenger and informed their Los Angeles counterparts about the possible threat.

The plane and the luggage was thoroughly scanned and the threat was found to be unfunded, as per the outlet.

It was not immediately clear if the passenger had been charged.

Meanwhile, the plane, which took off 37 minutes late, landed safely in Los Angeles at 2.02pm (local time), according to Flight Aware that live-tracks flights.