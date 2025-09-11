Parties' Complacency Led To Nepal Protest: Ex Defence Minister To NDTV

As peace returned to Nepal after days of protests against a ban on 26 apps and corruption led to 34 deaths, former defence minister Minendra Rijal admitted that the complacency of political parties and mismanagement gave rise to the violent agitation.

"My heart goes out to the families (of the dead). I hope we all now look at taking the country forward and are able to help them (Gen Z) deliver the aspirations they have for the entire nation," he told NDTV.

Nepal's army took control of Kathmandu on Tuesday after two days of protests that left the presidential residence and government buildings in flames and forced the prime minister to resign and flee. Many leaders were targeted and an outroar specifically targeted the luxuries enjoyed by the children of politicians. The protests continued even after the government lifted a ban on 26 social media and communication apps, moving to a broader discontent over corruption and unemployment.

Dr Rijal admitted that the government lost the faith of the people, adding that it is important to understand the message and not punish the messenger. "I could not prevail upon the government and the party that I represent. But at the same time, the country has to move forward. Law and order has to be restored. They have to (move on), even the ones who have to lose their lives," he said.

Talking about the road ahead for his party Nepali Congress and other major political or legacy parties, Dr Rijal said they have to lie low. "We have to become part of the solution, but the solution has to honour the Constitution. Find a solution, a creative one, imaginative one, within the parameters of the Constitution. We will watch as the Gen Z find a piece of consensus to run the country and help him (the chosen leader) out," he added.

What would Dr Rijal's message be for the Gen Z-led establishment? "I would see him (future leader) as somebody who would preserve and protect the Constitution. It represents the long struggle of four generations. Many, many people have laid their lives, their dreams for this Constitution, stay within its parameters," he told NDTV.

As for the future of the political and legacy parties, he said that they will stand behind the Gen Z if they serve the national well, go back to the roots and build their support back. "But we should not be harboring any ambition in between until we build our priorities back together," Dr Rijal said.