'Strike Team' Of 4 Being Hunted For Louvre Museum Heist

French authorities are hunting four thieves for their brazen heist at the Louvre on Sunday that saw eight priceless and historical pieces of jewellery stolen, Paris's chief prosecutor said.

The four men were a "strike team" who robbed the Louvre's Apollo Gallery containing France's crown jewels, wearing masks to hide their faces and using high-powered scooters to escape, the prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, told BFMTV television.