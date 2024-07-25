Yusra Mardini, Olympian Who Crossed A Sea At 17 To Escape War-Torn Syria

Yusra Mardini was 16 when she escaped from a civil war in her home in Syria.

The Olympic Games, considered the pinnacle of sporting competition, got off to a grand start in Paris today. The Games also honours refugee athletes who have overcome incredible obstacles to pursue their dreams. One such athlete is Yusra Mardini, a Syrian refugee who fled her war-torn country as a teenager and went on to compete in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

Yusra was 16 years old when she escaped from a civil war in her home in Syria in August 2015.

Accompanied by her sister, the journey was grueling. They traveled by plane from Syria to Lebanon, then to Turkey, before boarding a boat bound for Greece.

The short 10-kilometer journey was supposed to take just 45 minutes, but the vessel, already in disrepair and overcrowded with 20 people, began to falter just 20 minutes in. Yusra, her sister, and two others were forced to abandon the ship and push the boat towards shore, a desperate effort that took over three hours.

"The whole time, you could hear all our prayers in one voice," the ambassador to the Olympic refugee team recounted in an interview.

Her journey to her final destination, Germany, continued on foot, in buses, and even with the help of smugglers. Less than a year later, Mardini competed as part of the first-ever IOC Refugee Olympic Team at Rio 2016.

Though her performance in the 100m butterfly heat placed her among the lower ranks, her triumph transcended the medal podium. In her words, she carried not just the Olympic flag but the hopes and dreams of a global community.

Yusra's journey extends beyond the pool, as she advocates for refugee rights and was named the youngest-ever UN's Human Rights Goodwill Ambassador, her indomitable spirit continues to inspire, proving that sport can be a powerful tool for hope and resilience.

The recent release of her biopic "The Swimmers" further cemented her legacy, while her inclusion in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People In The World in 2023 affirmed her impact on society.

While 10 athletes participated in the 2016 Olympics as part of the Refugee team, the Paris Olympics will witness 37 athletes represent the banner.