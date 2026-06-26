Paris Bans Alcohol Consumption, Sales Amid Heatwave

French authorities said public consumption of alcohol would be banned in Paris from Friday, saying hospitals in and around the capital were overwhelmed amid a record-breaking heatwave.

"We are reaching a saturation point in hospital facilities," Paris police prefect Patrice Faure said, adding that "the number of hospitalisations keeps increasing."

"I must ensure that the pressure decreases," he said, listing a series of measures.

Alcohol consumption in the streets and other public places as well as takeaway alcohol sales will be banned from Friday, Faure told reporters.

An order, published Thursday, prohibits public consumption of alcohol between 12 pm Friday and 7 am Saturday, and between 12 pm Saturday and 7 am Sunday.

"This ban does not apply to areas of public space normally occupied by restaurants and bars holding the necessary permits," the Paris police prefecture said.

Takeaway alcohol sales are banned from 6 pm Friday to 7 am Saturday and from 6 pm Saturday to 7 am Sunday.

"This ban also applies to retail stores that exclusively sell such beverages," the decree said.

Faure said that the Paris fire brigade had seen the number of its interventions double, reaching more than 2,500 operations on Thursday.

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