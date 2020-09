The attack was "clearly an act of Islamist terrorism", French Interior Minister said.

An attack with a meat cleaver in Paris that left two people wounded Friday was "clearly an act of Islamist terrorism", French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"It's the street where Charlie Hebdo used to be, this is the way the Islamist terrorists operate," Darmanin told broadcaster France 2, referring to the satirical weekly attacked in 2015 by fundamentalist gunmen. "This is a new bloody attack on our country."