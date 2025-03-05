Parents Leave Baby In Stroller For An Hour To Go On Disneyland Ride

A couple allegedly abandoned their baby in a stroller to take a ride with typically an hour-long wait time at Disneyland in California.

This came to light after a woman, herself a mother of three, noticed a stroller moving. She realised there was a baby inside, covered with a Spider-Man blanket, while the parents were enjoying the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

The woman shared a video on TikTok, citing safety concerns, after being startled to see an unattended stroller parked behind a wall in the middle of a crowded area.

She expressed her dismay upon finding that the baby's parents parked the carriage and were waiting for a ride around 20 meters away.

Narrating the incident, she said, "Somebody's kid is in there, and their parents walked into 'Guardians' and they have not been back yet. That stroller right there, there is a baby in there, as y'all can see."

Surprised by the couple's actions, the woman expressed shock, questioning why someone would leave their baby in a stroller for a ride. She also claimed to have heard one of the parents suggesting placing a chair near the stroller to block one side.

The woman further said that she informed one of the employees at Disneyland about the kid, and the staff came to check on the baby.

Earlier, a woman spotted a little girl sitting in a stroller while her parents went on one of the amusement park rides in Ohio.

The girl was sitting alone without any supervision and the woman informed the nearby ride operator. That's when she got to know that the little girl's parents had left her alone in the stroller and went on a carnival ride.