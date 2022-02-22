Palindrome? Ambigram? Tuesday? Two's Day? Today Is All Of It!

It was indeed a special day as 22.02.2022 also happened to be on a 'Tuesday'. (File)

It was just a fine Tuesday morning when people were waking up and preparing themselves for the day when suddenly everyone's phones started beeping... Unlike the usual 'Good Morning' thoughts and eye-opening unwanted quotes, this time, the messages were about 22.02.2022 being a palindrome and an ambigram!

A palindrome is a word, number, phrase, or other sequence of characters that reads the same backward as forward. This solved the mystery of the new word added to our dictionary on 22.02.2022 (pun intended). Words like 'madam', 'refer', 'dad', 'redivider' etc., are some examples of a palindrome.

But what about the other new entry to our dictionaries, ambigram? Well, an ambigram means a visual that is the same even upside down. It is a rare occurrence in calendars compared to a palindrome.

It was indeed a special day as 22.02.2022 also happened to be on a 'Tuesday'. Hence, the people on Twitter had a field day connecting the dots and declaring the day as 'TWO's Day!

While some people posted generic reactions, defining and celebrating the special day, others were simply having fun.

One Twitter user posted a famous comic strip from 'Spiderman', in which three Spidermans pointed at each other.

Another user took a mathematical dig on the date.

Telecom giant Vodafone's UK handle also joined the bandwagon.

The official handle of Delhi Police posted a precautionary tweet, smartly gelling in Two's Day in it.

Happy TwosDay, people!



Since it is 22022022 today, we remind you to think twice about your MOM and DAD before you speed!#RoadSafety#Palindrome — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 22, 2022

Other hilarious memes were:

Celebrities also took to their social media handles to celebrate the day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, posted a hilarious poster, with plenty of 'two' references, from her upcoming film, 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', along with a song, which coincidentally had the lyrics "two-two-two-two-two-two-two-two-two-two, I Love you really I love you too", signifying two lovers of the male hero.

Raveena Tandon posted about the significance of the day on her Instagram Story.

Neha Dhupia, who was recently seen in 'A Thursday', posted a beautiful photo of herself with her two children while wishing everyone a happy 'Two's day'.

There are 12 Palindrome Days in the 21st century in the MM-DD-YYYY format. The first one was on October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001) and the last one will be on September 2, 2090 (09-02-2090).

The last double (both a palindrome and ambigram) was on February 12, 2021.

The next double will apparently be on Feb 8, 2080, which is, safe to say, 'too' far away.