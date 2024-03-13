Palestinian Teen Stabs 2 Israelis At West Bank CheckPoint, Shot Dead: Cops

Police later pronounced the attacker dead (File)

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy riding a bicycle stabbed two Israeli security personnel at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday before he was shot dead, police said.

The attack occurred at around 8:15 am (0615 GMT) at the Tunnels checkpoint south of Jerusalem when the teenager arrived on a bicycle, the force said in a statement.

"When security forces at the crossing attempted to check him, the terrorist drew a knife and began stabbing the forces present at the scene," the police said.

"An armed civilian guard immediately engaged with the terrorist, and simultaneously IDF (army) forces at the location responded with precise gunfire neutralising the terrorist."

A female soldier and a civilian armed guard were wounded in the stabbing, the police said, adding their injuries were "mild to moderate".

Police later pronounced the attacker dead.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that the Palestinian teenager was "left to bleed until he died" by security forces at the checkpoint.

The knife attack comes a day after a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died after being shot by Israeli border police at a refugee camp in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Rami Hamdan al-Halhuli, 12, suffered a fatal gunshot wound during clashes between residents of the Shuafat refugee camp and police, who said the child had aimed fireworks at them.

Hundreds of extra police have been deployed in the Old City of east Jerusalem since the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan began on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)