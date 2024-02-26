Palestinian Prime Minister Resigns Over Gaza Aggression

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government which rules parts of the occupied West Bank.

"I submit the government's resignation to Mr President (Mahmud Abbas)," Shtayyeh said, adding it comes in the wake of the "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem".

