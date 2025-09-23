Palestinian President Says Hamas Must Surrender Weapons

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas called Monday for Hamas to surrender its weapons to his forces while condemning the group's deadly attack on Israel in an address to a UN summit on a two-state solution.

"Hamas will have no role in governing (Gaza). Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority," he said via video link, having been denied a visa to attend by the United States.

"We also condemn the killing and detention of civilians, including Hamas actions on October 7, 2023."

