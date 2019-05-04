Palestinian Baby Dead, Pregnant Mother Hurt In Israeli Strike: Officials

The Israeli strikes came in response to dozens of rockets fired from Gaza.

A Palestinian baby was killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the health ministry in the enclave said.

The ministry said "baby Sabaa Arar, aged one year and two months, was killed and her mother, who is pregnant, was seriously injured" when their house was hit by one of the Israeli strikes that came in response to dozens of rockets fired from Gaza.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said the military did not have any information on the incident. The army says it is targeting only military sites in its response to the rocket fire.

